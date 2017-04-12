Libby tap dances her way to £890 for charity

Spalding School of Dance graduate Libby Shakespeare wowed shoppers in Spalding on Monday with a charity tapathon in the town centre.

Libby, who now lives in Lancashire, is bidding for the title of Miss Preston and has to raise money for charity as part of the competition.

The 20 year-old chose children’s charity Variety and at the end of her six hour challenge had raised an overwhelming £590 from a bucket collection.

“My family and I are completely amazed by the support and generosity of Spalding’s community,” said Libby.

She also thanked the Red Lion Pub in Spalding, who helped collect sponsors to boost the overall total to £880.

Voting for Miss Preston is now live: Text ‘MISS PR22’ to 63333 – texts cost 50p plus your standard network rate.