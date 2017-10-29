LET’S DO IT FOR THE DOGS! What are you doing to fundraise?

So have you been putting together your fundraising ideas for our Jerry Green Rescue Do It For The Dogs campaign?

We want to hear about your fundraising ideas and challenges - let us know by emailing spaldingeditor@iliffepublishing.co.uk or call the newsroom on 01775 765416.

The rescue has got lots of ideas to start the fundraising push, but their staff know readers will have some brilliant, unique ideas of their own.

The centre has been operating on its site at Algarkirk, near Sutterton, for the past 20 years but now the kennels have become tired, are too small, and need to be renovated.

It’s a big job though and the centre needs to raise £200,000 to make this happen.

We’re asking our readers to help – and to get the ball rolling we want to be able to raise at least £4,000 to buy a Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian kennel for the new block.

Centre manager Jo Hickson, who has been at the site since the start, said: “We want to get rid of the long corridors in the kennels and make the kennels themselves bigger. They are getting quite sad, tired and echoey, and have chipped tiles.

“We currently have 51 kennels but we never have that many dogs here at a time because we want to be able to invest enough time to do the training and assessment with the dogs. So the kennels will halve in number but double in size.”

Last year, the centre rehomed 193 dogs and in her time there Jo has seen 4,174 dogs go to new homes.

Her colleagues say that she remembers the name of every dog that has passed through the doors and people often bring their dogs back in to see the volunteers at the centre.

For more details about the charity and its work visit www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk

Jerry Green Dog Rescue doesn’t receive official funding or lottery money and relies on its supporters and public generosity.

The centre hopes to raise the total £200,000 by the end of next year and get the new kennels completed in 2019.

Each individual kennel will cost about £4,000, then there is the cost of renovation.

We hope our readers can help us raise enough money to buy the first kennel.

HOW TO DONATE:

• ONLINE via JustGiving - at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

• By TEXT - simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5.

• By CASH or CHEQUE at the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

• Via PAYPAL (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)

•By BANK TRANSFER - please call 01205 260546 for info.