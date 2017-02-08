Lessons in language for Spalding High School pupils

Year 9 students at Spalding High School enjoyed the annual Languages Day.

The special day is held every year to show them how speaking another language and understanding a culture can be an asset for life.

Guessing French/Spanish/German logos as they are slowly revealed

Communication skills and careers education were also incorporated into the day through various activities and there were language displays and quizzes too.

The pupils enjoyed taster sessions in various languages and learned about the home areas of the school’s French and German assistants’ Ghaniya Zarouk and Gabriela Hirt.

The day finished with all pupils coming together for a prizegiving.

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for a full page of pictures.