Leniency plea for Sutton Bridge woman following shop theft

A woman with long-term mental health problems stole clothes from a Lynn supermarket.

Magistrates were urged to be “as lenient as possible” with Betty Fogg, 53, when she appeared in court today.

Solicitor Tim Bartlam, for Fogg, said: “There is huge mitigation. I hope, taking that into account, you can be as lenient as your public duty allows you.”

The court earlier heard that Fogg, who pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft, had stolen clothes and other goods from a Sainsbury’s store in Lynn on November 30 laat year.

She also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in March last year.

When interviewed, Fogg, of Allenbys Chase, Sutton Bridge, said she had no need to steal the goods, but “voices in my head” told her to do so.

Mr Bartlam said his client was a “long-term depressive” who was taking medication.

He added that she had spent numerous periods in hospital, some lasting up to six months.

She is also due to undergo further medical tests.

Magistrates imposed a 12 month conditional discharge and a £20 victim surcharge. No action was taken on the existing discharge.