Learn to play brass instrument with Holbeach Town Band

Holbeach Town Band is hosting a free Learn to Play Week for the sixth year running.

From Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 4, the band will open its doors in Back Lane every afternoon from 2pm to 4pm. There is no charge and instruments are provided.

The week has been arranged during the school holidays in the hope that schoolchildren will be interested.

Musical director Mel Hopkin said: “If you have ever thought about learning to play a brass instrument, or if you have played in the past and would like to try again, this is the perfect opportunity.

“The band’s experts will be on hand to show you how to play a wide range of brass instruments such as cornet, tenor horn, baritone, euphonium, trombone and tuba.

“They will be able to teach you how to play an instrument and how to read music. You can return as often as you like during the week but will get the most benefit from coming every day.”

The band can also offer longer term training through its starter group and learner group on Saturday mornings and the training band (for improvers) on a Wednesday evening. Private lessons can also be arranged by special arrangement.

The senior band and training band are always pleased to welcome existing players to their rehearsals on Wednesday evenings.

For further information contact Mel on 01775 712420, email him at mel@holbeach townband.org.uk or visit the band’s website www. holbeachtownband.org.uk

