Learn new ways of church life in Kirton

A new course for people who want to see churches making an impact on their communities is starting in Kirton next weekend.

Churches Together in All Lincolnshire, in partnership with the Diocese of Lincoln, is running a mission-shaped ministry course at New Life Community Church, The Junction, Wash Road, Kirton, on Saturday, January 28.

Mission-shaped ministry is open to anyone who might be exploring what God is doing in their local community and experienced pioneers seeking to reflect on their current practice Jesse Ratcliff, lay ministry officer, Diocese of Lincoln

The one-year, part-time course is open to anyone looking for new and effective ways of sharing the Christian faith with others.

Jesse Ratcliff, lay ministry officer for the Diocese of Lincoln, said: “This course is designed specifically to help participants reflect and learn how they can begin, sustain and grow fresh expressions of church.

“Fresh expressions seeks to transform communities and individuals through championing, resourcing and multiplying new ways of being church.

“Mission-shaped ministry is open to anyone who might be exploring what God is doing in their local community and experienced pioneers seeking to reflect on their current practice.

“The course is also for Christians who would like to see their churches being more effective in mission, whether in urban, suburban or rural contexts.

“It is open to all denominations, traditions and ages, but the course has been specifically designed

for busy people, offering varied learning styles, resource and plenty of opportunity to reflect on personal context and story.”

For more details, call Jesse Ratcliff on 01522 504023, email jesse.ratcliff@lincoln.anglican.org or visit http://www.missionshapedministry.org/lincoln17