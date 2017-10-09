Learn how to save a life as mobile CPR classroom visits Holbeach and Long Sutton

St John Ambulance has hit the road with a mobile classroom to teach people how to perform CPR as part of Radio Lincolnshire’s Save A Life campaign.

A spokesman for St John said: “There is no need to book or register – people can just drop by and spend a few minutes learning.”

The mobile classroom will park at the Co-op, in Fleet Street, Holbeach, from 10am-midday on Wednesday.

And people in Long Sutton will have a chance to learn the following day, when St John Ambulance visits Long Sutton Athletic Football Club, on London Road, also between 10am-midday.

The mobile classroom is on a ten day tour of Lincolnshire towns, which started today (Monday).

• CPR or cardio pulmonary resuscitation is a lifesaving technique used in emergencies, such as heart attack or near drowning, when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

Radio Lincolnshire launched its campaign to teach thousands of people across the county how to perform CPR after newsreader Charlotte Wright collapsed while out running and lived to tell the tale because people stopped to give her CPR.

