Launch day for Holbeach Craft and Food Market

An addition to Holbeach town centre has been launched with the arrival of a new, monthly craft and food market.

Traders set up their stalls on Church Street where shoppers could choose from a range of cakes, flowers, hot food and upholstered furniture.

he first market went well and the feedback from the public was positive as they were pleased to see something different in the town Coun Isobel Hutchinson, Holbeach Town Action Group

The market is the idea of the Holbeach Town Action Group whose members want to revitalise and improve the fortunes of the town centre.

Action group member and parish councillor Isobel Hutchinson said: “The first market went well and the feedback from the public was positive as they were pleased to see something different in the town.

“The stallholders were happy with what they did and all of them are interested in coming again.”

Holbeach is coming to terms with a decision by South Holland District Council, confirmed in July, to permanently relocate the weekly Thursday and Saturday markets to Boston Road South car park after an eight-month trial last year.

Coun Paul Foyster, South Holland District Council member for Holbeach, said: “All the traders who attended, most of them based locally, expressed satisfaction and said that their day was worthwhile. This was an experiment, but we did see an increase in footfall.”

The next craft and food market is to take place in Holbeach town centre on Saturday, September 23, with the hope that shoppers will have even more stalls to choose from.

Coun Hutchinson said: “We are still looking for more stalls, especially food-related ones, and anyone who is interested can call the parish council office on 01406 426739.”

Holbeach turns the tables on Internet shopping

Time for action in Holbeach town centre

Craft and food fete in Holbeach