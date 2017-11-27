Latest planning applications

Have your say

South Holland District Council

Mr and Mrs Stephens, Rhinestone Cottage, Foxes Lowe Road, Holbeach. Demolish outbuildings and build garage/hobby room with roof space for domestic storage.

S Brown, Apple Tree Farm, Cawood Hall, Cawood Lane, Gosberton. Barn conversion and reinstatement of an extension to create residential dwelling.

Specsavers, 16-18 High Street, Holbeach. Signage

J Ashbourne, Danedyke, Banks Drove, Deeping St Nicholas. Extension.

I McDonald, The Cottages, Blue House Farm, Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas. Dwelling (re-application)

Invicta Rentals, 12 Holbeach House, Orchard Park, Holbeach. Modification of condition to allow amendments to approval.

S Dobney, adj 139 Westhorpe Road, Gosberton. Bungalow.

Mr and Mrs Dack, 50 Boston Road South, Holbeach. Extension.

K Woolsey, 13 Mill Green Road, Pinchbeck. Extension.

J Joyce, Crease Drove, Crown. Modification of condition to allow continuation of siting of office block.

A Hill/S Gibbons, 41 Crosslands, Donington. Extension and alterations.

R Balding, Broadgate, Whaplode Drove. Archaeological watching brief.

S Pogson, Serpentine House, 30 Barrington Gate, Holbeach. Works to trees in conservation area.

Mr and Mr Sofianos, 35 Independance Drive, Pinchbeck. Extension and alterations.

Ayscoughfee Hall School, Welland Hall, London Road, Condition details.

Cley Developments, 19 Green Lane, Spalding. Condition details.

Mr Smith, 41 Cowbit Road, Spalding. Vehicular access and removal of fencing.

Mrs Moore, 28 Surfleet Road, Surfleet. Extension (re submission).

Mr and Mrs Brittain, adj 399 Broadgate, Weston Hills. Residential development.

Ms Lewis, 15 Ash Court, Donington. Extension.

J Wordsworth, 1 Orchard House, Orchard Park, Holbeach. Modification of condition to approval ref redundant health facility.

Mr and Mrs Pearson, The Old Post Office, Old Main Road, Fleet Hargate. Change of use from retail to residential.

G Elias, 1 London Road, Long Sutton. Works to TPO.

D Verey/C Lewsey, land adj 77 Church Lane, Moulton. Residential development, demolish existing building.

J Boyall, land between 7-9 Bear Lane, Pinchbeck. Erect wall and railings to front.

South Holland building Consultancy, 22 Milestone Lane, Pinchbeck. Extension.

Mr and Mrs McNab, 17 Mayfield Close, Pinchbeck. Extension.

S LeFeuvre, 89 Hereward Road, Spalding. Extension.

L Pugsley, vine Cottage, 123 Broadgate, Whaplode Drove. Works to TPO.

Mr and Mrs Rout, Home Farm, Millgate, Whaplode. Change of use from nursery to residential annex.

South Kesteven District Council

Mr and Mrs Hitch, 123 St Peters Road, Bourne. Demolish building and build two dwellings.

S Parbat, 37-41 Abbey Road, Bourne. Application to vary conditions of approval.

Boothmans Agriculture Ltd, Kellington House, South Fen Road, bourne. Extension to warehouse.

Rippingale Parish Council, St Andrews Church, High Street, Rippingale. Restoration and cleaning of war memorial.

A Branch, land rear 34-36 Park Road, Deeping St James, Three bungalows and garages.

P Wilkinson, 30 West Road, Bourne. Fell silver birch tree.

Towngate Developments, rear Orchard Cottage, Ford Lane, Morton. Three dwellings.

Boston Borough Council

A Lenton, Crawfords Farm, Wyberton Road, Wyberton. Replace windows.

Sutterton Veterinary Hospital, Station Road, Sutterton. Extension.

Grant, 1 Creaseyplot Lane, Swineshead. Extension.