Latest phone scam could cost you cash

A new telephone scam where callers pose as internet providers to get their hands on cash has been reported to police.

The scammers call their victims and say that a problem has occurred with their service or router, or that their account has been hacked.

Eventually, the caller asks for remote access to the victim’s computer “to fix the problem” and then, in some instances, find that the customer is due a refund.

But instead of a refund, victims find that as much as £8,000 has disappeared from their bank account.