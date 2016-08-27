YOUR VIEW: We need a plan for Brexit

I hope our MPs have had a well-earned break during the summer recess after the turmoil that followed the referendum result.

The referendum vote was possibly a result of the creation of a Europe based on austerity and social dumping.

It’s also confirmation of the failure of Europe’s social and economic policies, which have produced a worsening of working and living standards in many areas.

My main concern now is that British workers do not have to pay for the cost of Brexit.

Many of the electorate have already been let down by the political elites, but what a shambles it all was to exit the EU without a plan.

The result was clear, no matter what side you were on. The British people now deserve a plan carefully laid down, albeit for more control, including security at work, better jobs and fairer pay.

We cannot leave the exit of the EU to one party; we need a cross-party team of politicians, employers, businesses and trade union representatives at the negotiating table.

The best talent on all sides should be given the chance to deliver a better deal for Britain.

People had a range of reasons for voting to leave Europe, but we can now work constructively together to get things right for the future generations of this country.

Even closer to home in South Holland and The Deepings, what will it mean for our local farm and food industry?

There must be time to reflect and a good plan put in place before Article 50 is triggered.