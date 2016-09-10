YOUR LETTERS: Where have Pinchbeck soldier’s war medals gone?

The war memorial in Pinchbeck unveiled in 1916 was closely followed by one in West Pinchbeck on July 28 in 1917.

It is the screen between the nave and chancel in St Bartholomew’s Church.

It is built of oak and was made by Jones and Willis of Birmingham, at the cost of £140, and dedicated by the Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev E L Hicks.

The names of all the fallen are at the bottom of the screen.

I was interested to see the photograph of Private F H Lyne. His name is on Holbeach war memorial.

Some years ago, I was able to purchase his 1914-15 Star, now in the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society museum.

Where, I wonder, are his British War and Victory medals? His photograph will, in due course, be placed with his Star.