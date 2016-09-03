YOUR LETTERS: Spalding St Paul’s Church war memorial - boys have not been forgotten

Regarding the letter about the boy of Arnold on St Paul’s Church war memorial.

I have been going to St Paul’s for about 50 years and at every anniversary the vicar and churchwarden has read the names out from the two world wars.

I have put flowers under the memorial at Tulip Time when we decorate the church. Sometimes we have a bugler, so the boys have not been forgotten.

God bless you all.

Mavis Wilson

Spalding