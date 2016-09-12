YOUR LETTERS: Put solar panels on new homes in South Holland

Some years ago, I wrote to suggest that, as part of planning consent, South Holland District Council should insist that every new residential home is fitted with solar panels.

Were this the case, the district would stand to generate huge energy savings over time.

Recently, I read of proposals to build several hundred new homes near the A151 Spalding-Boston Road. This is an area that boasts fields of solar panels.

South Holland District Council gives the impression that it is a progressive council.

Now would be a great time to prove this by being the first local authority to insist that these new homes be fitted with solar energy before granting planing consent.

If fitted at the time of construction, then the work would be even cheaper.