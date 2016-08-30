YOUR LETTERS: Everyone who has the future of Holbeach at heart should do their bit

I have been a resident of Holbeach for more than 25 years and I have no political affiliations, but I do care about my town.

It’s on this basis that I agree with Paul Foyster that it was excellent to see so many residents at the public meeting regarding the closure of an entrance to Boston Road car park and also the repositioning of Holbeach Market.

I have already seen the petitions around town and I encourage everyone who has the future of the town at their heart to do their bit and to ensure that their feelings are made known to South Holland District Council.

The councillor and civil servant who represented the district council at the meeting wanted positive suggestions.

Can I ask that the one made by Mr Horner – for the use of Springfields car park-type barriers and ticket machines – be given serious consideration.

This will stop people using the car park as a cut through, while the existing ticket machines can be programmed to allow the existing two hours of free parking to continue.

The existing gates can then be used to close the car park overnight.

I would also like to endorse the suggestion of placing the market on Church Street as I agree that this will encourage increased footfall in the town centre.

I do hope that South Holland District Council understands and takes note of the feelings of Holbeach residents.

Stephen Cole

Holbeach