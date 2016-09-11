YOUR LETTERS: Armed Forces Day success in Spalding

Many thanks to everyone who helped make the Armed Forces Day parade and collection such a success.

There were so many people involved that it is impossible to name everyone who marched in the parade, all the members of the numerous service organisations, those who collected £228.17 for SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity – in the street collection, those who manned the tombola to raise money for Operation Spalding Memorial, the Rev John Bennett, who conducted the service, Dennis Hannant for his singing and Tulip Radio for providing the PA system and wonderful music during the morning.

And, not forgetting, the market traders and market team who were instrumental in helping to set up Armed Forces Day four years ago.

Thanks also to all those local people and the press for supporting the event.