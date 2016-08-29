We want to take a lead on dementia

CABINET CALL: By Coun Christine Lawton

I wanted to focus this column on the work we are doing to raise awareness about Dementia locally.

Dementia is an illness that is affecting an increasing number of people in the UK.

There are currently around 850,000 people in the country with dementia, with numbers set to rise to over 1 million by 2025 and 2 million by 2051.

Many people who suffer from dementia feel anxious or depressed. And many do not feel a part of their local community.

That is something that we want to change. Our Community Development Team is working with local residents and a national charity to make a difference in the district.

‘Dementia Friends’ is a social action movement set up by the Alzheimer’s Society with the aim of increasing awareness of dementia and encouraging people to get involved in events and training sessions.

The council will soon be appointing a Dementia Friends Champion, who will help oversee training sessions and build a network of Dementia Friends.

Their main role is to explain what people can do to help those suffering from the illness.

I’m confident that our Dementia Champion will help make a really positive difference within our communities.

Research has shown that healthy living and exercise can reduce the risk of dementia, with one study demonstrating that it cuts the build-up of sticky brain plaques which lead to Alzheimer’s disease.

On the subject of exercise, I, like many others, I’m sure, have derived a great deal of pleasure from watching the Olympics over the past few weeks.

To see Great Britain finish proudly in second place in the medals table is testament to the dedication and skill of those taking part.

I sincerely hope that their talents will inspire a generation of young people to take up sports and become more active.

To find out more about the training and how to become a Dementia Friend in South Holland please contact the community development team on 01775 761161, or email community@sholland.gov.uk. You can also go to the Dementia FriendsOpens new window website at www.dementiafriends.org.uk