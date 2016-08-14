War memorials in Deeping St Nicholas and Langtoft listed

War memorials in Deeping St Nicholas and Langtoft are among hundreds listed recently through Historic England’s pledge to protect 2,500 of them by 2018, marking the centenary of the First World War.

Built by communities in the years following the conflict, these memorials are a poignant physical reminder of the sacrifices and loss the First World War brought about.

Louise Brennan, assistant director for Historic England in the East Midlands, said: “Over a million Britons lost their lives in the First World War. These new listings will help to ensure that their sacrifice is not forgotten.

“I would encourage everyone to make sure their local memorial is in good condition. If it isn’t, then Historic England, War Memorials Trust and the Heritage Lottery Fund have grants available.”

Roger Bowdler, director of listing at Historic England, said: “Researching, recording and recommending up to 2,500 more war memorials for listing over the next five years is a major task but one that we are proud to undertake.”

Working with volunteers, the programme is providing up to £2million in grants for war memorial repair and conservation and hundreds of workshops to teach people how to record their memorials and put them forward for listing.

The Deeping St Nicholas memorial stands in the churchyard and was unveiled during a dedication service on March 31, 1921. The service was conducted by Rev William Benson and the memorial was unveiled by local farmer and landowner William Porter.

The number of names recorded of those soldiers who died in the First World War is 31, with four added for the Second World War, and one for the Korean War of 1950-1953.

The Langtoft memorial is located within the village churchyard. It was constructed by local monument mason John Thomas Plowright to commemorate the eight men from Langtoft who died in the First World War.

The date it was erected is not recorded. Four names were added after the Second World War.