Vandals trash Pinchbeck war veteran’s fence

Cowardly vandals trashed a garden fence belonging to a 92-year-old war veteran on Saturday night.

Ken Bird and his family are now left wondering why he was picked on – and are appealing for witnesses to contact police with the names of those involved.

The retired watch and clock designer/engineer moved to Flaxmill Lane, Pinchbeck, two-and-a-half years ago in the hope of enjoying peace and quiet.

But in that short time he’s had copper wire fencing stolen and now three panels of his front garden fence damaged, seemingly from “karate kicks”.

Ken says one panel is completely caved in, a second is damaged at the top and a third at the bottom.

He believes teenagers are to blame and is appealing to them – and their parents – to call a halt now.

“The police would like to have names,” said Ken. “The thing is we would like to stop it before it gets going. They have got away with one thing and they might try something else.”

Ken’s daughter, Nicola Holloway, is astounded an elderly gentleman like her dad should be targeted.

“He’s an old man, not doing anybody else any harm,” said Nicola. “You don’t expect vandalism at his age. He retired up here for a quiet life.”

The family know Ken’s fence was damaged at some time between 9pm and midnight.

Some of his garden plants were also trampled.

Ken served in the Fleet Air Arm during the Second World War, fighting the Japanese in the Far East.

He spent his working life in Hampshire.

Ken was born and brought up in a more genteel age and wonders why things are so different now.

He said: “The people in those days were nicer. Youngsters seemed more respectful to their parents.

“People nowadays couldn’t care less. It’s so changed.

“It’s a funny old world now. Youngsters seem to do as they like. It’s a pity they stopped using the birch.”

Nicola took photographs of the damaged fence.

She said: “There were some youngsters there very interested in what I was doing.”

Ken added: “I think it’s teenagers involved, actually.”

Ken and his family hope his story will at least persuade those involved to stay away from his home so he can do what he set out to do when he moved to the village: enjoy his remaining days in peace.

Although Ken’s fence is damaged in three separate places, police believe it may have resulted from someone being “reckless” but have urged the person responsible to “do the decent and moral thing and come forward”.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told us: “Whilst this damage may have been caused recklessly by someone falling onto the fence rather than deliberate vandalism, the end result leaves a vulnerable victim upset and out of pocket. “We would urge the person responsible to do the decent and moral thing and come forward to police so that the matter can be resolved in an appropriate way to meet the best interests of the victim.”

• Witnesses or anyone who knows who was responsible can call police on 101.