UPDATE THURSDAY 2.25PM: Frantic efforts to save man who died in Crowland river crash

Two bystanders tried to save the life of a man after his car went into a river in Crowland last night, it has emerged today.

Firefighters were helped by two men who went to the accident scene off Deeping High Bank, Crowland, at about 8pm on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian reader Alison Rolfe

Two people were rescued from a Volkswagen Golf that ended up in the River Welland, near the A16, and then taken to Peterborough City Hospital where one of the occupants, a man, later died.

A message posted on our Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Facebook page by reader Alison Rolfe said: “I think a mention should go out to the two brave men, one of which was my dad, who dived in to try to save the man before the emergency services arrived.

“My dad, who is 67, did it with no thought for himself and our thoughts go out to the family of the person (who died)”.

However, another patient is still being treated there and a spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call yesterday at 8.09pm to Deeping High Bank, Crowland, where the caller reported a car in a river.

“We sent ambulances to the scene, backed up by three responders from LIVES, and two patients were taken to Peterborough City Hospital.”

Despite the efforts of firefighters from Crowland and a specialist water rescue team from Spalding, the man is the 39th person to die on Lincolnshire’s roads this year.

A spokesman for South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office said: “We are still waiting for information from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Coroner’s Offices about the person who has passed away.

“Our expectation is that the coroner’s office in Peterborough will pass the case to us and as soon as we get the details, we will move the case forward.”

