UPDATE: Serious accident on the A16 closes road between Sutterton and Surfleet

Emergency vehicles are on the scene of an accident on the A16 between Sutterton and Surfleet.

The road is closed while police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue deal with the incident.

An air ambulance has also been reported to have attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “This is a two vehicle RTC one mile south of the Sutterton roundabout – between Kirton and Sutterton.

“The collision was between a lorry and a car and there is also a third vehicle involved.

“Two of the vehicles are in a ditch.”

They confirmed that two ambulances and the air ambulance were in attendance and that there were serious injuries.

Spalding police and Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department have both reported that diversions are in place via the A152, A52 and A17 roads.

The former tweeted: “Serious collision A16 Spalding. Road closed between Algarkirk & Surfleet Roundabout, diversion via A17 Sutterton.”

The town’s fire station ‏also reported: “A lot of traffic on the A16 this morning due to an incident between Spalding and Kirton, leave early and avoid rushing, drive safe “

Brylaine Travel has also reported delays on some of its services through the area.

It’s account tweeted: “Delays to services 59 and 13 due to weight of traffic in Gosberton/Surfleet areas created by RTA on the A16. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

l In a separate accident on the A16 at Spalding, traffic travelling along the bypass towards Peterborough was at a standstill while vehicles were moving freely in the opposite direction.

It happened at 8.55am and involved two vehicles in the area of the McDonald’s roundabout at the junction of the A151 Holbeach Road.

There are injuries but the severity has not been confirmed at present.