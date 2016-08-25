UPDATE: Motorist rescued from river in Crowland has died

A man has died after a car entered the river near Crowland, police have confirmed.

The incident happened around 8pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the B1166 Deeping High Bank.

The man was rescued from VW Golf and taken to Peterborough hospital but he sadly died.

A police spokesman said identification procedures are ongoing so we are unable to confirm any further details about the victim at this time.

A recovery operation is under way to remove the vehicle from the water.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene are asked to call the Collision Witness Hotline on 01522 558855.

This death brings to 39 the number killed on Lincolnshire’s roads in 2016.

EARLIER: A motorist has been rescued from a river in Crowland.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 8.10pm last night (Wednesday) and rescued the driver.

A team from Crowland and specialist water team from Spalding attended the scene at Deeping High Bank.