UPDATE FRIDAY 12.45PM: Driver from Boston in hospital with serious injuries after A16 crash

A driver aged in his 50s is still seriously injured in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A16 between Surfleet and Sutterton on Thursday morning.

The injured man, confirmed as from Boston, was driving a Renault Megane which was in collision with a lorry and a SAAB at about 8.30am yesterday.

Emergency services, including firefighters, police and a Helimed Air Ambulance, went to the scene and the casualty was flown to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call yesterday at 8.31am to the A16 between Sutterton and Surfleet.

“The caller reported a traffic accident involving three vehicles and several of our clinicians were sent to the scene, supported by fire and rescue, police and Helimed 29 from the Air Ambulance.

“One patient was transported by helicopter to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.”

Diverted traffic queuing on the A16 at Sutterton after the crash. Photo by Tim Wilson.

Meanwhile, a 45 year-old woman from Pinchbeck driving the SAAB was less seriously injured.

UPDATE: Man seriously injured in A16 crash between Sutterton and Surfleet

Police say one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following today’s crash on the A16.

He was admitted to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have said the man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A police spokesman said a woman was also taken to the Nottingham hospital by family members.

The road has reopened and traffic has returned to the A16 after being diverted for several hours.

• Emergency vehicles are on the scene of an accident on the A16 between Sutterton and Surfleet.

The road is closed while police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue deal with the incident.

An air ambulance has also been reported to have attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “This is a two vehicle RTC one mile south of the Sutterton roundabout – between Kirton and Sutterton.

“The collision was between a lorry and a car and there is also a third vehicle involved.

“Two of the vehicles are in a ditch.”

They confirmed that two ambulances and the air ambulance were in attendance and that there were serious injuries.

Spalding police and Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department have both reported that diversions are in place via the A152, A52 and A17 roads.

The former tweeted: “Serious collision A16 Spalding. Road closed between Algarkirk & Surfleet Roundabout, diversion via A17 Sutterton.”

The town’s fire station ‏also reported: “A lot of traffic on the A16 this morning due to an incident between Spalding and Kirton, leave early and avoid rushing, drive safe “

Brylaine Travel has also reported delays on some of its services through the area.

It’s account tweeted: “Delays to services 59 and 13 due to weight of traffic in Gosberton/Surfleet areas created by RTA on the A16. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

There was heavy traffic on one diversion route, bypassing Gosberton and going through Surfleet and Pinchbeck.

l In a separate accident on the A16 at Spalding, traffic travelling along the bypass towards Peterborough was at a standstill while vehicles were moving freely in the opposite direction.

It happened at 8.55am and involved two vehicles in the area of the McDonald’s roundabout at the junction of the A151 Holbeach Road.

There are injuries but the severity has not been confirmed at present.