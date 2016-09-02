Stubble fire at Tydd St Mary

Fire and Rescue news.

Firefighters were called to a straw and stubble fire at Tydd St Mary last night (Thursday).

According to a fire service spokesman, the crew from Long Sutton attended the burning field off Low Gate at about 7.23pm and extinguished the fire using beaters.

Around 100 square metres of stubble and straw were damaged in the fire.

