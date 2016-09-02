Springfields to bring Starbucks to Spalding

Springfields Retail Outlet in Spalding is bringing coffee retail giant Starbucks to town.

The news was announced in a Tweet today (Friday).

Starbucks is the latest huge brand to come to the centre.

Major leisure fashion retailer Fat Face was the big name announced last month.

Head of Springfields Ian Sanderson said then: “This represents a significant part of the strategy in repositioning Springfields Outlet as a more affluent and top standard outlet centre.

“The centre has enjoyed 11 years of continued growth and this is now set to accelerate.

“Our recent additions added to names like Radley, Skechers, Gap and Marks and Spencer, are proving to be very successful with our relatively affluent and extensive catchment.”

• Springfields already has a Costa.