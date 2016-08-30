Spalding traders fear someone will be killed on danger road

Spalding traders fear someone will be killed because the county council has removed one of two “no entry” signs guarding The Crescent.

Currently the only “no entry” sign at The Crescent/Spring Gardens junction is part hidden by a hanging basket and more and more cars are heading the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

The one way (turn left) direction arrow is barely visible for drivers joining The Crescent from Priory Road.

Traders believe a broken white line marking off parking bays in The Crescent adds to the mayhem because drivers mistake it for the usual centre white line on a two-way carriageway.

Tulip Radio’s Jan Whitbourn saw three cars go the wrong way along The Crescent on Friday morning – and a trader spotted a further two making a prohibited right turn from Priory Road into The Crescent.

Opposite the mouth of Priory Road a hanging basket partly hides a white arrow sign pointing left.

Jan spoke out after a cyclist riding at speed on the pavement went over his handlebars and clattered into a parked car as he tried to avoid hitting her vehicle while she emerged slowly from the radio station car park.

It has been decided that the damaged (no entry) sign does not need to be replaced. Lincolnshire County Council

“He could have gone straight over my bonnet,” she said. “A minute later a white van comes hammering up The Crescent – the wrong way again. It’s ridiculous, someone is going to get killed.”

Jan’s office window faces the street and she sees three or four cars go by the wrong way each day.

Trader Emma Peake, who runs Daisies, wants action at both danger spots before the new term starts because she fears for the safety of younger pupils who may be riding bikes or walking to school for the first time.

Jan and Emma want the missing no entry sign returned – and words painted on the Tarmac so drivers know which way to travel.

Emma Peake wants the traffic dangers removed before the new school term starts.

But a council highways spokesman said: “The no entry sign was damaged at the end of June and was removed for safety reasons. However, there is a second no entry sign that is still in place and road markings to alert people.

“In light of this, it has been decided that the damaged sign does not need to be replaced. People are advised not to travel the wrong way down the street. This not only puts yourself in danger, but your passengers and other motorists too. Anyone who witnesses such an incident should report it to the police.”

Traders say parked vehicles often hide this no right turn sign in Priory Road.

Confusing markings: traders say drivers mistake The Crescent for a two-way carriageway because of the white lines marking off parking bays.