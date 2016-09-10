Spalding’s first nursery

Mrs Henrietta Buff was doing her bit for the war effort in 1916.

Mrs Buff, of Roman Bank, Sutton Crosses, Long Sutton, was, as the paper of the time put it “rendering good service to the country at 64 years of age”.

Mrs Buff was looking after 13 infants while their mothers in their turn were doing their bit by working on the land to replace male labour lost to the war.

Nurseries were a novelty at that time and when Spalding Day Nursery was set up a baby show was held to mark the new era. The show was held at a garden fete at Ayscoughfee – and there were more than 60 entries. The daughter of Mrs Ashton, of Clay Lake, Spalding, was champion all round baby and best girl.