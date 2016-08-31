Spalding motor dealership in move to Pinchbeck?

EMG Motor Group could switch its Spalding-based business to twin sites at Pinchbeck.

The company is seeking consent to move from St John’s Road and build a showroom on land east of Elsoms Way, close to the Wardentree Lane/West Marsh Road roundabout, and to open a service centre on land north of Wardentree Lane.

The company’s agents, Lindum Group, have drawn up plans and submitted them to South Holland District Council.

The agents say: “As the main business park area of Spalding, Wardentree Lane provides a hub which is geared not only to the very strong food and transport related environment, but also other ancillary companies who provide services to industry and the South Holland area as well as Spalding generally.

“The proposal would see the relocation of the existing dealership on St John’s Road in Spalding to the proposed new site on Wardentree Lane.”

Lindum say EMG has looked at other possible sites but found “considerable difficulty” in finding somewhere suitable and the proposed move would bring the “obvious benefits of retaining jobs and associated inward investment” in the Spalding area.

The move is expected to create a further four full-time jobs, taking the total to 32.