Spalding firefighters host pop-up car wash tomorrow (Saturday)

Spalding firefighters will host a pop-up car wash tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of the national Fire Fighters Charity.

In return for a donation, firefighters will get their hands dirty while ensuring cars sparkle as they clean as many vehicles as they can from 10am-4pm at Spalding Fire Station, in West Elloe Avenue.

All money from the fun event will go straight to the charity which supports serving and retired firefighters in need.

• To find out more about the Fire Fighters Charity, visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk