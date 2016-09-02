Spalding family hit by second flash flood in ten weeks

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A family recovering from a devastating flood ten weeks ago have seen their damaged house hit by floodwater again.

Firefighters were pumping around nine inches of water away from the front garden of the house in Mallard Road, Low Fulney, Spalding, at teatime on Saturday.

Firefighters pumped floodwater away from the Parrish family home on Saturday.

Dehumidifiers and dryers were still working to dry out the house from the effects of the first flood on June 16 when floodwater swept in.

Chris Parrish, who has been forced to camp upstairs, said: “There was water in the downstairs toilet, the hallway, the front room and also the kitchen.”

Workmen have been busy with repairs since the first flood and had disconnected the toilet and sink.

Chris said: “We had water around the outer of the property and also inside around the edges of the walls and on the floor where it came out of the outlet pipes from the disconnected toilet and sink.”

The house is owned by his parents, Bernie and Angie Parrish, who suffered a double blow in June when their house and business, the Scalextric Racing and Pitstop Café, were hit by flooding on the same day.

Bernie, Angie and son Paul (35) are currently living in a two-bed bungalow at the back of their semi-detached property while Chris (33) camps in the upstairs of the flood-damaged house.

The bungalow was also affected by flood water coming up through the floors in June and it will also need repairs.

Chris says the long-time family home is “like a sauna” because dryers are running all the time to dry out the house so repairs can be carried out.

Chris Parrish looks at wrecked flooring and furniture in June. SG170616-116TW

He says the family have lived in the same house for more than 25 years but flooding only became a problem in the last five or six years.

In June, Bernie Parrish called for better drainage to be provided for the road – with a new drain cut – and also described South Holland District Council (SHDC) as “the biggest culprit” because it gave growers planning consent for too many glasshouses, which allowed rainwater to run off-site rather than soaking into the land.

An SHDC spokesman said then: “The flooding was caused by an extreme amount of rainfall, which drainage systems in the area were unable to cope with.

“The local glasshouse operations work with the water agencies and often incorporate lagoons to store surface run-off water, which would not have contributed to recent flooding.”

The family's home looking like a scene from Venice in June.

On Saturday, Paul Parrish videoed water running off the road and neighbouring properties before it pooled at the lowest point – all around their house.

There were four inches of water around the bungalow and a neighbour’s driveway was six inches deep.

The Parrish family want the authorities to find a solution to end their flood misery and that of neighbours.

In June at least six children, including a baby, spent the night elsewhere as just over half-a-dozen homes were under water.

One mum planned to sofa-surf with her baby until their home was dried out and repaired.

Chris says his family have engaged lawyers to help them get to the bottom of the problem and find a solution.

Bernie and Angie Parrish mopping up at their business in June.

He says the latest deluge has delayed repairs, adding: “Mum’s pretty fed up because she sort of feels like she’s squatting because the bungalow wasn’t really designed for a family of four – it was built for my grandparents before they passed away.”

Lincolnshire County Council is the lead local flood authority.

Council flood risk manager Paul Brookes said: “We’re already investigating flooding in Mallard Road following an incident in June.

“It’s too early to say what can be done to prevent future incidents, but if work is needed and it’s affordable we’ll look to include it in the nationally-funded programme.

“If people are affected by flooding, they should report it via our 24-hour phone line, 01522 782082, or, if there is immediate danger, call 999.

“We can then identify which authority is responsible and ensure they take appropriate action.”

We asked Anglian Water to comment on flooding at the Parrish family’s home.

We specifically asked why it has become an issue in Mallard Road in the last few years and if there was a problem at the nearby sewage pumping station.

But the company sent us a general statement.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We take all reports of flooding extremely seriously and do sympathise with the customers who have been affected. Our teams were out around the clock over the weekend responding to customer calls because of the downpours.

“Anglian Water is just one of the organisations responsible for drainage and managing flood risk. We work closely with the county council as the lead local flood authority plus internal drainage boards, highways, environment agency and also private landowners to do this.

“We are now investigating the after-effects of that heavy rainfall across Lincolnshire and carrying out checks at our equipment in the area. We will be working together with others to understand what may have contributed to the recent flooding. Even though we don’t know the exact cause – bar the heavy rain – we’ve still visited customers and carried out clean-ups to help get them back to normality.”

SHDC did not comment this time around and South Holland Internal Drainage Board said it would have no one available to comment until today (Thursday).

Mallard Road in June ... it has now flooded again just ten weeks later.