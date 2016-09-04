Spalding estate agency raising cash for young people with cancer

A Spalding estate agency is raising cash for children with cancer this month.

The move by William H Brown, in Sheep Market, is part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM), which is supported by the national estate agency network, Sequence.

The branch has been raising money for young cancer patients on behalf of CLIC Sargent for more than 15 years and last year raised nearly £4,000. The branch goes into this month of fundraising hoping to trump their previous total. Ellen Stewart, the William H Brown’s Spalding branch manager, said: ”We’re delighted to continue to support the brilliant work that they do for children and young people with cancer and their families.

“CLIC Sargent does some amazing work to support everyone affected by childhood cancer, and we’re extremely proud to be able to contribute and be a part of that.”

Their aim this September is to raise awareness of the struggles casued by cancer and in particular the financial impact it has on families.

Last year, Sequence staff held bake sales, sponsored sports events, auctions and an annual company ball and conference.

Catherine Cadman, fundraising manager at CLIC Sargent, said: “CCAM is such a brilliant way to get involved in raising funds for children and young people with cancer.

“It is a global campaign taking place across the whole month of September.”

Sequence raised £11,805 last year, and is looking to beat that number.

This year’s total so far has already hit £9,700.

• CLIC Sargent is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.