Spalding cadets in thrill of the ghyll as they descend mountain stream

Spalding Army Cadets were wet, wet, wet when they descended a steep Lake District mountain stream in an adrenaline filled outdoor pursuit known as ghyll scrambling.

Once kitted out with wet suits and helmets, cadets followed their expert instructors up the steep ascent to their start point on Stoneycroft Ghyll, high up in the fells, near Keswick.

The water was freezing but it was the best thing I have ever done. Caitlin Langford

In the ghyll, cadets faced waterfalls, rock traverses, rocky obstacles and jumps into plunge pools as they made their way down.

And it was an experience they are unlikely to forget.

Caitlin Langford (13), from Spalding detachment, said: “The ghyll scrambling was amazing.

“The water was freezing but it was the best thing I have ever done.”

Ghyll scrambling was just one of the many fun activities available to the 400 youngsters on their ten-day camp with the Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force in Cumbria.

Kayaking, canoeing, archery and climbing also featured in the programme.

Many cadets on the camp also took the opportunity to use the experience to progress their work towards gaining Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Spalding detachment of the Army Cadet Force meets at the Cadet Hut, near the Castle Sports Complex, in Albion Street.

There are also detachments in Holbeach, Crowland, Market Deeping and Bourne.

Anyone interesting in joining the Army Cadets, either as an adult instructor or cadet, should visit armycadets.com – click on ‘Find a Detachment’ to join the one in your area.