Road closure in Spalding to allow for electrical cable works

Drivers in Spalding are being warned that Pinchbeck Road, at its junction with Park Road, will be closed next week for underground electrical cables to be laid.

The work by Western Power Distribution is expected to last between Monday and Friday, September 5 to 9.

Signed diversions will be in place throughout the period of work and a Western Power spokesman said: “We are laying some underground cables between our substation in Park Road to another on in Park Crescent.

“But because it crosses the railway line, we are obliged to request a road closure because we are not allowed to have traffic lights across a railway crossing for safety reasons.

“The work is scheduled to go on for a week and there will be a signed diversion in place while the road is closed.”