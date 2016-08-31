REVEALED - the most popular baby names so far in 2016

A parenting advice website has listed the most popular baby names so far in 2016 and revealed previous favourites such as Sophia, Mia, Daniel and Harrison are on the decline.

Bounty Baby Club, a popular parenting advice site, has scaled its 100,000 visitors a month, to uncover the most popular baby names of the first half of 2016 and there are a few surprises.

A few favourites of recent years are still holding their popularity but the results reveal some new up and coming themes and trends.

The favourites

Holding onto their 2015 top spots, Alfie and Isla remain the most popular names for boys and girls. Out of the top 100 most popular names, the biggest winners have been Caleb, jumping up nine positions to 19, Jenson, rising up five places to 26 and Ellie, rising up nine positions to nine.

The biggest climber so far this year has been Arlo, previously was outside of the top 50, now cementing a top 10 position at number six. Other names you may start to hear more include Freddie, Aaron, Phoebe, Ellis and Millie.

So what names are falling out of favour this year?

Results show that for girls, Sienna, Mia, Sophia, Mila and Scarlett are on the decline in 2016. Yesterday’s news for boys’ names include Dylan, Sebastian, Daniel and Harrison which are proving less popular than they have in recent years.

There is a new trend of baby names emerging from Bounty’s findings, vowel heavy names, particularly for girls. Male names ending in a softer letter are also becoming more popular, for example names such as Alfie, Arlo, Archie and Harry.

Take a look at the top 10 for boys and girls for the first half of the year below:

Top 10 most popular baby boy names of 2016 so far:

Alfie

Oscar

Teddy

Harry

Jack

Arlo

Noah

Charlie

Jacob

Archie

Top 10 most popular baby girl names of 2016 so far:

Isla

Amelia

Ava

Freya

Evie

Olivia

Esme

Elsie

Mia

Ellie