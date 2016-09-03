Red Ensign ceremony in Spalding for Merchant Navy Day

A Red Ensign was raised outside the offices of South Holland District Council in support of Merchant Navy Day.

Councillors, dignitaries and members of Seafarers UK gathered for a special ceremony outside the council’s Priory Road offices on Thursday.

Councils along with various organisations across the country are supporting the annual initiative which is held to honour the brave men and women who helped keep the country afloat during both World Wars.

The campaign, which is marked on September 3 every year, also aims to raise awareness of the UK’s on-going dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers.

Councillor Michael Seymour, chairman of South Holland District Council, read out a short speech from HRH The Earl of Wessex in support of the Merchant Navy before raising the Ensign.

Coun Seymour said: “It is important to recognise the vital work that our Merchant Navy seafarers do and also to make sure we never forget those who served during conflicts.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along to the ceremony, which was very poignantly observed.”