Rail officials apologise for disruption after storms in Spalding

Rail officials have said sorry for problems caused by a thunderstorm, torrential rain and lightning in Spalding on Saturday.

At least one level crossing in Spalding, Winsover Road, was affected by a lightning strike near the town’s rail station.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Due to heavy rainfall and a lightning strike on Saturday evening close to Spalding station, there was significant disruption to parts of the rail network in parts of Lincolnshire.

“Our teams worked throughout the evening to repair the various electrical faults and restore power to the affected systems as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for anyone caught up in the disruption.”