Praise for dedicated ambulance crews who tried to save Spalding woman

A Spalding man has praised crews of two land ambulances and the air ambulance who battled to revive his wife after she collapsed.

Sadly Dorothea Sharp (77), of Cradge Bank, could not be saved after she collapsed on Monday morning.

But her husband Keith (78) still wants the dedicated medics to know how much he values their care, help and support.

He said: “I just want to say ‘thank you’ for how quick their response was.

“The whole team was brilliant, the air ambulance and the land ambulances.

“We can’t praise them enough.”

The former head gardener says his wife had just boarded a minibus at home to go to the kidney dialysis unit at Boston, but she collapsed in the vehicle.

Keith said: “Within seconds the driver had contacted the emergency services. The first responder arrived within three minutes and an ambulance crew within five minutes – they came from Crowland as they were on the way back from Peterborough.”

A second ambulance arrived and then the air ambulance as Dorothea’s condition was so critical.

Keith and Dorothea were married for 56 years. They lived at Spalding and Weston, moved to St Albans in 1971 and then returned to Spalding in 1998. As well as her husband, Dorothea leaves family including four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.