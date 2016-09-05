PLANNING APPLICATIONS

Before the local councils

South Holland District Council

I Cummings, 75 High Street, Gosberton. Replacement windows to rear.

Bakkavor, Sluice Road, Holbeach St Marks. Extension to pizza manufacturing facility.

Mr and Mrs Thorpe, land off Worlds End Road, Tydd St Mary. Residential development.

J C Property Developments, former Baptist Church, Gedney Hill. Modification of condition to allow amendments to previously approved plans for change of use mto three bed dwelling with off road parking.

G Hornsby, 3 Park Close, Spalding. Works to TPO.

A Werbinski, Risegate Farm, Gosberton. Conversion of barns into dwelling, including new garage workshop and sleeping accommodation; demolish stable and garage.

Mr Bowater and Mrs Chilvers, 77 Woodgate Rod, Moulton Chapel. Two semi-detached dwellings.

H Clark, Eaugate Road, Moulton Chapel. Residential development.

Hampsons Car Hire, Bervor Close, Pinchbeck. Signage.

Hills Department Store, 5-6 Bridge Street, Spalding. Tile stall riser on shop front.

A Boileau, Owls Watch, March Road, Gedney Drove End. Works to TPO.

A Norman, 4 Winfrey Close, Long Sutton. Garage extension.

J Halifax, 4 Ash Close, Spalding. Garage extension.

B Fursse, Tsunami, Church Way, Tydd St Mary. Extension.

Aldi Foodstore, Winsover Road, Spalding. Demolish three retail units and construct extension to existing Aldi store, uplift in car parking and store improvements.

S E King Building Contractors, adj 217 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. Residential development amendment to change roof from gable to hip.

S E King Building Contractors, adj 217 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. Details of external materials.

M Wilding, Crawford House, Thorney Road, Crowland. Repair and alterations to dwelling, including one storey extension to create two-bed accommodation and conversion of stables into flat.

D Wilcock, Willoughby Lodge, 200B Fleet Road, Fleet. Works to TPO.

R K Wilson Builders, 37-39 Little London, Long Sutton. Pair two-bed semi-detached houses and terrace of two two-bed houses and a three-bed house.

M and C Senior, Uppercuts, 33 Red Lion Street, Spalding. Change of use of first floor living accommodation to commercial and replacement of first floor window and signage.

Mr and Mrs Booth, adj 18 Woods Lane, Surfleet. Details of brick, design and position of external boxes etc, and means of foul and surface water disposal.

Mr and Mrs Williams, Lavender Farm, Drove Road, Shepeau Stow. Extension and alterations amendments to porch and roof.

Boston Borough Council

Bramley, former Phoenix Poultry Farm, Swineshead Road, Wyberton. Residential development for 25 dwellings including 6 affordable homes, access, layout and landscaping.

Johns, land adj Watersmeade, Beck Bank, Knights Bridge, Kirton Holme. Two storey dwelling.

Brackenbury, plot 2, land adj Watersmeade, Beck Bank, Knights Bridge, Kirton Holme. Two storey dwelling.

R M Capps Ltd, Steyning Farm, Steyning Lane, Swineshead. Steel frame cladded building for storage of farm machinery.

Belcher, 19 Tytton Lane West, Wyberton. Extensions.