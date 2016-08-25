PICTURE GALLERY: It’s a record GCSE year at University Academy Holbeach

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

It’s the best ever year at University Academy Holbeach (UAH) with a record 53 per cent of pupils gaining five A*-C grades at GCSE, including English and Maths.

Overjoyed principal Steve Baragwanath, staff, students and families were celebrating as youngsters opened results envelopes.

Aspiring environmental geophysicist George Biggs with his brilliant results. SG250816-127TW

George Biggs (16), from Holbeach, had six A*s, six As and a double distinction star in IT.

He’s going straight to the UAH sixth form for A-levels in Maths, Geography, Biology and Physics and then hopes to get a place at Norwich University.

“I did work really hard,” said George. “But you don’t expect something like this. I am really happy. I want to be an environmental geophysicist.”

His mum Sam told us: “We are all very proud of him. He’s achieved this through sheer hard work and determination as well as being a bright young man.”

The results show that on average, pupils at UAH perform at least half a GCSE grade higher than their predictions. Well done to all concerned. Principal Steve Baragwanath

Mr Baragwanath said: “Pupils have enjoyed their most successful year ever at UAH.”

As well as the headline five A*-C record, he said highlights included 98 per cent A*-C grades in Chemistry, Physics and Biology; 84 percent A*-C grades in Food Technology; and 82 per cent A*-C grades in Child Development.

UAH students also achieved 68 per cent A*-C grades in Maths and English Language.

Mr Baragwanath said: “We are particularly delighted with the progress made by pupils, with a value added score of 1033 indicated at this stage. This is another significant improvement on previous years – we had 1022 in 2015 – and shows just how hard the Year 11 pupils have worked. The results show that on average, pupils at UAH perform at least half a GCSE grade higher than their predictions. Well done to all concerned.”

Danny Roberts, Patrick McPolian and Joe Fowler with their results. SG250816-129TW

Many students we spoke to are returning to UAH for A-levels.

Millie Howard (16), from Saracen’s Head, earned two A*s, four As and six Bs. She will take A-levels at UAH. Proud mum Elaine said: “I think they are excellent results.”

Kerry Ward, from Holbeach, is also heading to the sixth form and her results sprang some nice surprises as she earned a string of good grades, including three As and seven Bs.

She said: “I got As in subjects I didn’t expect to get them in, such as Child Care.”

All smiles from Kerry Ward, Courtney Cousins, Millie Howard, Lydia Sleight, Cameron Lee, Stefan Gostic and Jordan Brown. SG250816-114TW

• Mr Baragwanath praised the teamwork that helped students give their best.

He said: “I would like to thank all of the staff for their hard work over the year and also all of the families and governors who have supported the pupils and the school.

“We wish them all every success in the future.”