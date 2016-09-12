Memorial at Spalding High School for tragic former student Charlotte (19)

Friends and family of murdered former Spalding High School student Charlotte Hart will gather in the school grounds to pay tribute to the much-loved teenager.

The special memorial service will be held at the Stonegate school at 12.30pm next Saturday, September 24.

There will be a private memorial service for family and friends, followed by the planting of a memorial tree.

Charlotte (19) and mum Claire (50), of Hatt Close, Moulton, were cruelly gunned down outside Spalding’s Castle Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 19.

The killer – Charlotte’s father and Claire’s estranged husband – Lance Hart (57) then ended his own life by turning the single-barrel weapon on himself.

Claire attended Spalding High School between September 2008 and July 2015.

An animal lover and keen horse rider, she was studying midwifery at Northampton University.

A tribute from the school read: “Charlotte was an exemplary student in every way, who showed incredible kindness and empathy towards others.

“She had many close friends and her polite and caring nature endeared her to all who met her.

“Charlotte was incredibly driven to achieve her dream of studying midwifery at university and was successful in the extremely competitive interview process, where her personal qualities shone through.

“Academically, Charlotte excelled and her final grades were a tribute to her hard work and dedication.”

Ryan (25) and Luke (26)Hart, the son’s of Claire and brothers of Charlotte Hart, have set up a beautiful memorial website for Charlotte and Claire – c.hart.muchloved.com

Here, they have shared stories and pictures of their beloved mum and sister, and there are also contributions from friends.

The tribute site is supporting the Wood Green animal charity and asking people to make donations or even organise their own fundraisers.

A moving funeral service for Charlotte and Claire was held at All Saints’ Church in Moulton, where over £800 alone was raised for Wood Green by donations there.

l A limited amount of parking will be available on the school site and once this is full people are asked to park at the Vista.