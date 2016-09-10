Man wanted in connection with assault in Whaplode St Catherines

William Morris Gray.is wanted by police. ANL-161009-081216001

Police are urgently seeking William Morris Gray in connection with an assault on a 70-year-old man.

The incident happened on Sunday.

If you have any information that could help police find him, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

