Man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on A151 in Edenham

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and articulated lorry on the A151 in Edenham today.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Main Street, on the Bourne to Colsterworth road, at about 12.35pm after a collision between a black Vauxhall Insignia and a HGV.

The Insignia driver was released from the car by firefighters using specialist cutting gear before he was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham. Police closed the A151 at its junction with the B1176 near Toft to allow emergency service to clear the crash site.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101, quoting incident number 224 of August 25.