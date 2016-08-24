Licensing panel to decide Spalding store’s booze sales application

South Holland District Council’s licensing panel will meet to decide whether booze can be sold at the former China City premises in Winsover Road, Spalding.

Applications only go to the panel if objections are made by police or trading standards.

A panel hearing is due to be held at 10am on Friday, September 9, to consider the application from Farhang Amin Mohammed, who wants to sell alcohol at the address, now a grocery store called Mini Poli.

Mr Mohammed is seeking consent to sell alcohol between the hours of 10am-9.30pm Monday to Sunday – opening hours of Mini Poli are 7am-11pm Monday to Sunday.

Earlier this month, Sgt Kimble Enderby, of the Lincolnshire Police licensing team, said police would submit an application to the council if there were concerns that the licensing objectives would be undermined.

