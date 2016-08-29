It was pretty dry at Long Sutton’s hit Music in the Park ...

Long Sutton’s Music in the Park on Sunday was a big hit for the hundreds of people who turned out to enjoy the free, family fun day.

Music in the Park is one of two big events staged each year by EELS (Events and Entertainment in Long Sutton) and it hit the right note with people of all ages with a host of live music acts on stage, stalls of all kinds and a funfair.

The Russell family  Daniel, Michaela, Olivia and Liam  enjoying the day. SG280816-101TW

EELS chairman Jack Tyrrell said there were around 1,200 people on Winfrey Park at any one time for most of the day, with new people arriving as others left, but many people stayed for hours to enjoy the entertainment.

It was thirsty work for adults as they drank the EELS beer supplies dry.

Jack said EELS borrowed some barrels from the Royal British Legion – and they were left pretty much dry too.

People attending were also buying beer from the Conservative Club and the Co-op.

The Rocha and Vendrametto families meet up with a Minion at Music in the Park. SG280816-115TW

The event ran from 10am-10pm and luckily the weather remained pretty much perfect.

Among acts entertaining the crowds were The Peele School Band, Steve Carmel, the Freddie Hall Band, Elvis Presley (Clayton), Jinx who replaced Redboot at short notice, Lauryn Quenby Cambridge, Offbeat, Della and Groove Cartell.

Among visitors were South Holland District Council chairman Michael Seymoure and his wife, Pauline.

Music in the Park, Winfrey Park, Long Sutton, 10am-10pm, Jack Tyrrell 07951 673921, WB 23/8. Freddie Hall band entertain ANL-160828-185714001

It was a Sizzler ride for Amber and Daniel Meakin. SG280816-114TW