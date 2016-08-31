Illegal immigrants scandal: former bosses at a Spalding Indian restaurant get six-year bans on becoming directors

Two men who were bosses at Tulip Tandoori when four illegal immigrants were employed have each been banned from being company directors for six years.

Abu Rasel (40), from Holbeach, and Fazlul Haque (29), of Plaistow London, were sole directors of Sogor Ltd when Home Office Immigration raided the restaurant in Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, in March 2014.

The company was handed a £20,000 penalty notice which was unpaid when Sogor entered into liquidation on December 17 that year with an estimated deficiency of £45,277.

Vicky Bagnall, director of investigation and enforcement with the Insolvency Service, said: “Employing illegal workers is not a victimless crime. These directors sought an unfair advantage over their competitors by employing people under the radar who were not entitled to work legally in the UK.

“It is not acceptable to use the insolvency process to escape legal sanctions.

“This action is a warning to other employers that if you flout the law, there will be consequences.”

Without specific permission from the court, Mr Rasel and Mr Haque cannot:

• be a company diretor

• take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership

• be a receiver of a company’s property

Similar action has been taken against directors of six other restaurants who employed illegal immigrants.

Mr Haque told the Free Press on Friday he now works as a waiter at Tulip Tandoori and that Mr Rasel has left.

He said: “We made a mistake. We realise we made a mistake.”

Mr Haque says the restaurant has a new owner and it’s been given a new look with new decoration.

He said: “It’s important we have got a five star food hygiene rating now.”

