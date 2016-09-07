Head-on collision between lorry and van blocks A17 at Holbeach in Lincolnshire

A head-on collision between a lorry and a van has closed a significant stretch of the A17 in Lincolnshire this afternoon, Wednesday September 7.

The accident has taken place on Washway Road and blocked the A17 between the A16 Station Road and Manor House Road at Holbeach Bank.

Traffic diversions mean the A151 around Moulton is also much busier than normal.

One eye witness told the Free Press it appeared to be between a Dynorod van and a lorry. The van had also hit a crash barrier.

The A17 is no longer closed.

