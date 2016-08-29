Have your say on cabling route

Your views are wanted on the route cabling could take through Lincolnshire as part of a scheme to create an electricity link between Denmark and the UK.

On Monday, the company behind the proposed Viking Link project announced it was looking to bring the undersea cables from the continent ashore next to Sandilands Golf Club near Mablethorpe.

It also announced its preferred site for a converter station, which would make ready the electricity for the UK, at North Ing Drove, near Donington. From here, the power would then be connected to the National Grid’s substation at Bicker Fen.

This followed a period of public consultation.

Now, the company – National Grid Viking Link Ltd – is looking at potential options for a route to take cabling underground between the landing point and North Ing Drove.

On September 5, it will launch a six-week public consultation asking people for their views on routes and the design of the converter station. The project team will consult people on one-kilometre-wide cable route corridors.

Oliver Wood, NGVL project director, said the preferred sites were chosen because it was felt they offered the best opportunities to minimise disturbance to local communities and the environment, adding that local opinion played an important part.

He said: “Viking Link will help provide our country with a secure supply of affordable electricity and help us move towards more renewable and low carbon sources of energy but it means building new equipment.

“We want to work with local people to find the best location for this equipment and to minimise any impact on local communities.”

A series of consultation events are to be held, with the first being at Bicker Village Hall on Wednesday, September 7, from 2pm to 8pm.