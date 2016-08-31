GRAPHIC VIDEO: Dash cam footage of young boy being hit by van gives stark warning at end of police speed campaign

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

As a month long Think! Speed police campaign ends today new dash cam footage has been released showing the importance of the “twenty’s plenty” message often given for driving in residential streets.

The shocking video captures the moment a little boy gets hit by a van. The van was travelling at 20mph at the time of the collision. If it had been going just 10mph faster the likelihood of death would have been five times higher.

The shocking moment the boy ran out into the street captured on dash cam

The youngster - believed to be eight - charges out into the road between two parked vehicles and flies off the van’s bumper after being struck before tumbling onto the road and running off.

The van driver is completely unsighted and could do nothing to avoid the collision with the boy, who was badly bruised but otherwise unhurt.

Throughout August the county’s Road Policing Units have been out in force targeting motorists breaking the law.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your license however drivers across the county are warned that the speed limit is a limit not a target. In some road conditions or road layouts even driving at the speed limit could be too fast.

Speed limits are not targets

Traffic Sergeant Ian Manley said: “Those who speed put not only their own lives at risk but also the lives of others.

“The faster you drive the less time you have to react. Speed remains one of the biggest factors in fatal collisions.

“The difference of a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone is driving, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.

“There will be times when you need to drive under the speed limit in order to drive correctly for the conditions or layout of the road.

“I would urge anyone who drives to help us protect road users by reducing your speed and driving to the conditions of the roads.

“If you kill someone while speeding, you will have to live with the long-term emotional consequences. Remember that speed limits are there for a reason.”

* Make sure you leave plenty of time for your journey, taking into account traffic

* Watch out for changes in the speed limit

* Drive to suit the conditions and the layout of the road

* Don’t let peer pressure encourage you to break the law

* Don’t assume it’s safe to break the speed limit because there is less traffic.

* Don’t be tempted to put your foot down because the road ahead appears clear.