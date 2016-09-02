Garden fire at Quadring damages two sheds and hedge

Firefighters were called to Quadring in the early hours of this morning (Friday) to a fire in a garden.

The crew from Donington attended the scene of the fire at a property at St Margaret’s, Quadring at 3.11am.

Two sheds and fencing were said to be on ablaze and firefighters put out the flames using two hose reels, according to a fire service spokesman.

