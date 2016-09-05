Funeral of Gordon Boswell to be held at Spalding’s parish church

Hundreds of sympathy messages have poured in from around the world following the death of Romany Museum founder Gordon Boswell.

As reported in the Spalding Guardian, Mr Boswell died aged 76 from a heart attack at his home on August 27.

It will be a very public farewell for a man who touched so many lives and Mr Boswell’s family have invited all who knew him to join them on the day to pay their respects.

His funeral service will take place at Spalding’s St Mary and St Nicolas Church at 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 13.

The service will be followed by interment at Cowbit Church – which will be family only to start with, although people who want to pay their respects there can wait at the wall and file in when the family have left.

Finally there will be refreshments for all who want to attend at Springfields Events Centre, expected to start between 3.30pm-4pm.

Daughter Lenda said: “He touched so many people’s lives and we want to welcome everybody who knew him to be able to pay their respects.

“He was known far and wide, was my dad, all over the world.”

The family has been inundated with messages, too many to count, and they are seeing the truth of the family saying that he was a man with “a small foot who left a giant footprint”.

Cowbit has always been the Boswell family’s church but the family have decided to have the service at Spalding Parish Church because it will hold more people and it’s expected many, many people will attend.

Fittingly, the man who loved horses will be taken to St Mary and St Nicolas by a horse drawn hearse and by a horse drawn carriage to his final resting place.

Mr Boswell, who was born in an area of Spalding known as Pigeon End, leaves family including wife Margaret, daughters Lenda and Louise, a son Gordon, ten grandchildren and 17-great grandchildren.

He travelled widely but returned to Spalding in the late 1950s and helped his father Sylvester in running a scrap yard.

Mr Boswell eventually turned the scrap yard into a museum dedicated to the culture and traditions of the Romany people.

His proudest moments came when he was made president of Spalding Rotary Club and when he went to America and was made a Kentucky Colonel.

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes is among those paying tribute to Mr Boswell.

The MP said: “I knew Gordon Boswell and his family, as so many others did, over many years. He was a highly, well respected member of our community, a man of great character, style and decency, and I know his familiar face will be missed.”

